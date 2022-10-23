Home States Tamil Nadu

One dead as LPG cylinder in moving car blasts in Coimbatore's Kottaimedu

Published: 23rd October 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

The car was broken in two due to the explosion of the cylinder in the car. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, Express)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A car exploded in front of Eashwaran temple at Kottaimedu near Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Sunday early morning. The person in the car was burnt to death.

Hearing the noise, the public immediately informed the fire and rescue services and the police. The police reached the spot and investigated the incident. The fire department extinguished the fire.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the car was broken in two due to the explosion of the cylinder in the car.  Since the registration number of the car is at the Pollachi address, the police are also investigating the ownership of the car.

Following the incident, as it was one of the sensitive areas, all the roads leading to the Kottai Eashwaran temple road were blocked and the police are investigating. Fingerprint experts, bomb disposal squad police and sniffer dogs have been called to the spot and an investigation is underway.  

Senior officials of the police department have camped at the spot and intensified the investigation.

"The car which had two cylinders, blasted while it was moving. Other than no flammable materials were carried in the car. We are working to trace the identity of the deceased," city police commissioner V Balakrishnan told TNIE.

