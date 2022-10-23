Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to head new climate change council in TN

The 22-member panel will provide policy directive to TN climate change mission

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

The council will evaluate the efficacy of existing policies on climate change and learn from sustainable practices across the country | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has set up a 22-member Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change (GCCC), headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Montek Singh Ahluwalia,  economist; Nandan M Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys Board; Erik Solheim, Sixth Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme; Dr Ramesh Ramachandran, founder-director of National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management; G Sundarrajan, co-ordinator of Poovulagin Nanbargal) and Nirmala Raja, Chairperson, Ramco Community Services are among the members.

An official release said the GCCC has been formed to provide a policy directive to the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, advise on climate adaptation and mitigation activities, provide guidance to the Tamil Nadu State Action Plan on climate change and guide the implementation strategy on climate action. “The council shall meet once every three months or as deemed fit. The council shall decide its operational modalities to achieve its objectives,” the G.O. said.

The terms of reference of the GCCC includes providing guidance to the Climate Change Mission and long-term climate-resilient development pathways, strategies and action plan which will help improve livelihoods, social and economic well-being and responsible environmental management.

The council will periodically monitor outcomes and deliverables based on the strategies being followed. Besides, it will give a continued and sustained push for research, collaboration, and interdisciplinary work, in close coordination with researchers and policymakers.

The council will evaluate the efficacy of existing policies on climate change and learn from sustainable practices across the country and the world for suitable adaptation. The State Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department Secretary Supriya Sahu will be the convenor of the council.

The release also said Tamil Nadu has been spearheading several path-breaking initiatives in the field of climate change and has set up three key missions viz., Tamil Nadu Green Mission, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission.

Focus on research
