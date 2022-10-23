'V-C post on sale’ comment: Ex-minister KP Anbalagan slams Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/CHENNAI: Responding to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s statement that the posts of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) “were sold for Rs 40-Rs 50 crore” in TN, AIADMK leader and former higher education minister KP Anbalagan said the responsibility of appointing V-Cs in TN lay entirely with the Governor and wrongful activity during the appointment was also the responsibility of the Governor.

During an event in Punjab on Friday, Purohit claimed that when he was TN Governor, V-C posts were “sold for Rs 40-Rs 50 crore”. At a presser in AIADMK headquarters in Dharmapuri, Anbalagan said: “This is not the first time that this comment has been made. When he (Banwarilal) was in TN as Governor, I had previously explained how a V-C got appointed.

As for the appointments of V-Cs, a three-member committee scrutinises the applications. After eligible candidates are selected, the Governor interviews them and makes the appointment. Neither the chief minister nor the higher education minister has any role in the appointment. So, if Purohit is claiming any wrongful activities during the appointment of V-Cs, he is responsible for it.”

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan in Chennai on Saturday urged TN government to order a detailed inquiry into the allegation made by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who served as TN Governor between 2017 and 2021.

“Going by the allegation of Purohit, there were possibilities for corruption to the tune of thousands of crore of rupees in the appointment of vice-chancellors and teachers. Since a Governor has levelled such an allegation, the government should conduct a detailed inquiry. All those who made appointments in the AIADMK government through corrupt means should be punished,” Balakrishnan said in a statement here.

“This allegation cannot be ignored since it came from a former Governor. An inquiry into the appointment should be ordered. If irregularities are found, the V-Cs who got appointed through corrupt practices should be removed from their posts. Besides, the government must evolve transparent methods for appointing V-Cs,” Mutharasan said in his statement here.

