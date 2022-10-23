Home States Tamil Nadu

'V-C post on sale’ comment: Ex-minister KP Anbalagan slams Banwarilal Purohit

Anbalagan says ex-Guv responsible in appointing V-Cs in 2017-21

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

KP Anbalagan

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/CHENNAI: Responding to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s statement that the posts of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) “were sold for Rs 40-Rs 50 crore” in TN,  AIADMK leader and former higher education minister KP Anbalagan said the responsibility of appointing V-Cs in TN lay entirely with the Governor and wrongful activity during the appointment was also the responsibility of the Governor.

During an event in Punjab on Friday, Purohit claimed that when he was TN Governor, V-C posts were “sold for Rs 40-Rs 50 crore”. At a presser in AIADMK headquarters in Dharmapuri, Anbalagan said: “This is not the first time that this comment has been made. When he (Banwarilal) was in TN as Governor, I had previously explained how a V-C got appointed.

As for the appointments of V-Cs, a three-member committee scrutinises the applications. After eligible candidates are selected, the Governor interviews them and makes the appointment. Neither the chief minister nor the higher education minister has any role in the appointment. So, if Purohit is claiming any wrongful activities during the appointment of V-Cs, he is responsible for it.”

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan in Chennai on Saturday urged TN government to order a detailed inquiry into the allegation made by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who served as TN Governor between 2017 and 2021. 

“Going by the allegation of Purohit, there were possibilities for corruption to the tune of thousands of crore of rupees in the appointment of vice-chancellors and teachers. Since a Governor has levelled such an allegation, the government should conduct a detailed inquiry. All those who made appointments in the AIADMK government through corrupt means should be punished,” Balakrishnan said in a statement here. 

“This allegation cannot be ignored since it came from a former Governor. An inquiry into the appointment should be ordered. If irregularities are found, the V-Cs who got appointed through corrupt practices should be removed from their posts. Besides, the government must evolve transparent methods for appointing V-Cs,” Mutharasan said in his statement here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit AIADMK KP Anbalagan
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp