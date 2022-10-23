Home States Tamil Nadu

Waterlogging in Madurai gives residents hard time

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Inspecting several residential areas inundated with water, Minister of Commercial Taxes P Moorthy on Friday said efforts are underway to prevent calamities caused by the downpour.

City corporations have initiated desilting works to drain the inundated water from the homes. The district reported an average of 13.8 mm rain till Saturday 8.30 am. 

Owing to this, almost all the water bodies have reached their full capacity. The irrigation tank in Naganakulam area breached in some parts, owing to the increased inflow. Meanwhile, excessive water was discharged into branch canals in the Avaniyapuram area. Residents alleged the water-logging is due to improper desilting of the canals.

Minister P Moorthy said the breach in Iyer bungalow area will be addressed immediately. “Encroachments in the approach channels of the tank are being cleared, so that the excessive water from the tank can reseed. Actions are being taken towards fixing the issues immediately.”  When contacted, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Madurai city corporation commissioner said, “Desilting of canals are underway in the city so that the excessive water can flow easily. Teams have been deputed to desilt storm water drains and sewage lines. We are constantly monitoring the situation.”

