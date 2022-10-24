CCMC to create parking facility in Devangapettai

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a bid to reduce the traffic congestion on the roads, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to establish a parking facility in the 75-cents in Devangapettai at a cost of Rs 52 lakh. People from Medevar colony on Mecricar street were temporarily residing on this corporation land at ward 70 of the west zone, as the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board was constructing houses for them. As the board finished the works, they were shifted recently. The civic body has decided to establish a parking facility on the land to reduce the congestion on Krishnaswamy Road and Devangapettai street.

The move comes after the Coimbatore City police pointed out the increased traffic congestion on the Krishnaswamy road after the establishment of a mall in the area, during the road safety meeting conducted by the district collector and the City Police Commissioner, recently.

With people parking abruptly on the roads near the mall, the officials suggested creating a parking facility to sort out the problem. The civic body has now planned to construct a parking lot at the cost of `52 lakh, said sources.

A CCMC official said, “The temporary shelters on the 75-cent land will be demolished, making way for the parking facility. Once established, a total of 85 two-wheelers and 95 four-wheelers can be parked in the facility. With this, not only the congestion on the nearby roads get sorted, but the civic body can also generate revenue through the facility.”

The work will begin soon and the facility will be open to public by January 2023, sources added.

Private players to run CCMC's parking lot

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is looking for private entities to run the Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility built under the Smart City Project mission at a cost of Rs 41.67 crore.

The four-storey facility on DB Road was inaugurated by CM MK Stalin recently. Each floor has capacity to hold 80 vehicles. Apart from that, 60 cars can be parked in the ground floor. The civic body plans to set up a two-wheeler parking facility opposite the MLCP building.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “Currently, we are operating the MLCP facility. We are looking to rope in private players who possess the necessary expertise in running such facilities. We are in discussions with experts from Bengaluru and Mumbai on taking over the facility on a contract basis.”

Sources said that the car owner will be provided with an RFID smart card for parking through which the time and parking fee can be calculated and also carry out the payment process without hassle.

