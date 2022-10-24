Home States Tamil Nadu

Special events at Big Temple to mark Sathaya Vizha of Raja Raja Chola I

The 1037th Sathaya Vizha of late emperor Raja Raja Chola I, who reigned Thanjavur from 985 CE to 1014 CE, will be celebrated at the Big temple on November 3.

Published: 24th October 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  The 1037th Sathaya Vizha of late emperor Raja Raja Chola I, who reigned Thanjavur from 985 CE to 1014 CE, will be celebrated at the Big temple on November 3. Raja Raja’s day of birth falls on the Sathayam star of “Aippasi” month, and every year, on that day, special prayers are held at the Peruvudayar (Big) temple, which was built by the late emperor himself.

File photo

The Sathaya Vizha would commence with the Pandakkal ceremony on October 25. Special seminars, cultural programmes and Tirumurai Arangam will be organised on November 2. 

On November 3, the day of the main function, Raja Raja’s statue, located outside the temple’s premises, will be garlanded and a procession of Tamil hymns, including Thevaram, will be held as well. 

Later, special ablutions will be held to the main deities of Peruvudayar and Periya Nayagi at the temple,  officials said.

