Home States Tamil Nadu

Ariyalur double murder case: Man arrested but shockwaves linger in village

The other deceased, Malarvizhi, was mother to two school-going children and the wife of cable TV operator Kalaimani.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers at the spot where two women were killed at Periyavalayam in Ariyalur on Saturday | Express

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the arrest of a 39-year-old man from Kazhuvanthondi in Ariyalur on Tuesday, the police claim to have cracked the case of double murder that was reported from a eucalyptus grove in that district last Saturday. However, it has done little to alleviate the pain and grief of the bereaved, and the state of shock which villagers are left in, learning that greed for a glittering golden chain led to a wandering thief to claim the lives of two women they called their own.

Periyavalayam in Ariyalur district, a village some 100 km away from Tiruchy, was gearing up to celebrate Deepavali with fervour after two years of Covid-19 pandemic-induced hardships when the discovery of the bodies of Kannagi (47) and Malarvizhi (35) at a farmland on October 22 struck them like a thunderbolt. The spot surrounded by a eucalyptus grove was hardly 800 metres from the village road.

This reporter, who was at his ancestral home in the same village, rushed to the spot after a wailing woman informed him of the discovery of the bodies of Vicky's mother and that of the other woman. Vicky alias Vigneshwaran(26) is the reporter’s neighbour, whom the latter has known since he was a child. Vicky lost his father as a toddler and was brought up by his mother, who had that day headed to the fields to collect mushrooms for cooking. It was only four months ago that Vicky got married.

The other deceased, Malarvizhi, was mother to two school-going children and the wife of cable TV operator Kalaimani. The deceased were related to each other. At the spot, the bodies of the women were lying about 20 feet apart, each bearing multiple injuries all over. Shortly, police officials joined the hundreds at the spot. The wailing by the relatives of the deceased and the villagers overpowered the place. Jayankondam MLA KSK Kannan also visited the spot.

Police inquiry followed with assistance from forensic experts and a sniffer dog. The police soon formed several teams and investigated the incident from various angles. Meanwhile, the bodies were shifted to Jayankondam government hospital for post-mortem. On Sunday, the bodies were brought to the village for last rites, following which the women were cremated side by side. Tuesday saw the arrest of N Balraj(39) of Kazhuvanthondi whose alleged evasive replies during inquiry raised suspicion among the police.

Further interrogation revealed that Balraj killed the two women in order to steal their jewellery. "When he tried to snatch the gold chain from Malarvizhi, she fought back. So he attacked and killed her. At that time, Kannagi, who was plucking mushrooms some distance away, witnessed the incident and tried to call her relatives on the mobile phone.

Though she tried ringing several people, none attended the call save for one. But before she could speak to the person, the murderer killed her too. All this happened around 8.15 am," police sources said. After committing the murders, Balraj went to Karaikal by bike and returned with an aim to divert the police's attention, they added. Kannagi's mobile phone was recovered from a lake at a nearby village and the six-sovereign chain from the murderer's house, they also said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
double murder Ariyalur
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp