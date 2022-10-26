Deepavali holidays: Road accidents claimed 14 lives in Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As many as eight persons died in road accidents across Ramanathapuram on Monday, taking the district's total road fatality toll during the Deepavali holidays (Saturday to Tuesday) to 14. Police have cited rash driving as the main reason for the accidents.



In the first fatal accident on Monday, Ilayaraja (20), Vetriveeran (27) and Mohamed Raja (18) of Thathankudi village in Valinockam were returning home on a two-wheeler, when Mugesh (26) of Melakkidaram rammed his car on the two-wheeler. The three friends died on the spot and Valinockam police arrested Mugesh.



During the night on the same day, Jeeva (20), Manivelan (18) and Roshan (20) from Keelakarai were travelling to Ramnathapuram on a two-wheeler, when they accidentally rammed a load vehicle near Thirupulani. While Jeeva and Manikandan died on the spot, Roshan is receiving treatment at Madurai GH for head injuries. Similarly, road accidents at Devipattinam, Keelakarai and Thiruppalaikudi also claimed three lives on the day.



On Sunday, 108 ambulance driver Suresh Kannan was booked for driving the vehicle in a rash manner and ramming a two-wheeler in Ramanathapuram town. Sanjay (18) of Kottaimedu died on the spot, while his friend Kumaran (18) sustained severe injuries in the incident. According to police, as many as 14 non-fatal and 10 fatal road accidents, with 14 deaths, were reported across the district during the Deepavali weekend.

MADURAI: As many as eight persons died in road accidents across Ramanathapuram on Monday, taking the district's total road fatality toll during the Deepavali holidays (Saturday to Tuesday) to 14. Police have cited rash driving as the main reason for the accidents. In the first fatal accident on Monday, Ilayaraja (20), Vetriveeran (27) and Mohamed Raja (18) of Thathankudi village in Valinockam were returning home on a two-wheeler, when Mugesh (26) of Melakkidaram rammed his car on the two-wheeler. The three friends died on the spot and Valinockam police arrested Mugesh. During the night on the same day, Jeeva (20), Manivelan (18) and Roshan (20) from Keelakarai were travelling to Ramnathapuram on a two-wheeler, when they accidentally rammed a load vehicle near Thirupulani. While Jeeva and Manikandan died on the spot, Roshan is receiving treatment at Madurai GH for head injuries. Similarly, road accidents at Devipattinam, Keelakarai and Thiruppalaikudi also claimed three lives on the day. On Sunday, 108 ambulance driver Suresh Kannan was booked for driving the vehicle in a rash manner and ramming a two-wheeler in Ramanathapuram town. Sanjay (18) of Kottaimedu died on the spot, while his friend Kumaran (18) sustained severe injuries in the incident. According to police, as many as 14 non-fatal and 10 fatal road accidents, with 14 deaths, were reported across the district during the Deepavali weekend.