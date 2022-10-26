Home States Tamil Nadu

Dengue: No alarm bells for now, says senior health official

The dengue situation in Coimbatore is not alarming at the moment, Deputy Director of Health Services P Aruna said on Tuesday.

Dengue

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The dengue situation in Coimbatore is not alarming at the moment, Deputy Director of Health Services P Aruna said on Tuesday. She said this while explaining the field training given to the health inspectors across the district, followed by the Central Government Committee’s recommendation.  “Although four to five people are diagnosed with dengue every week in the district, all are recovering within a couple of days and returning home,” she said.

Preparing to curb dengue outbreak after the onset of North East Monsoon, a committee from the Union government last week convened a meeting regarding preventive measures. The committee recommended that field training be given to health inspectors and the progranne was kick-started on Sunday.

Aruna said, “The training includes finding dengue breeding places, destroying larval worms, spraying mosquito repellants, fumigating the residential areas, creating awareness among the general public of the disease, and cleaning the sites where mosquitoes are likely to breed.”

