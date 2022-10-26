Home States Tamil Nadu

SMC meetings in govt schools on October 28

The School Education Department has asked government schools to conduct School Management Committee (SMC) meetings from 3 pm to 4.30 pm on October 28.

Published: 26th October 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has asked government schools to conduct School Management Committee (SMC) meetings from 3 pm to 4.30 pm on October 28. The meetings will be monitored by educational officers on the block and district levels, deputy inspectors, and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

A circular issued by the department noted that several schools have not updated the department app for parents, ‘TNSED Parents’. It directed headmasters to ensure that the SMC’s plan is uploaded this month.

SMCs were instructed to discuss ways to promote admissions to government schools, improve learning and teaching, and bring back drop-outs. In addition to this, the chairperson and members have been asked to check for health problems among children, owing to seasonal changes, and assess their performance in the quarterly examinations.

The schools linked to Gram Panchayats are directed to discuss resolutions passed at the SMC meetings in the upcoming Gram Sabha meetings, to be held on November 1 (Local Governance Day).

