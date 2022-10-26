Tamil Nadu govt to transfer Coimbatore car blast case to NIA citing international terror links 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A high-level meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday decided to recommend to the union government to transfer the Coimbatore car blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since this case might have international links and connections beyond Tamil Nadu.

The meeting also decided to create a new branch of the state police to prevent the recurrence of incidents like the Coimbatore car blast and to install more surveillance cameras in Coimbatore and other towns of Tamil Nadu and in places where people live in large numbers.

The meeting also decided to establish three more police stations at Karumbukkadai, Sundarapuram, and Goundampalayam in Coimbatore to strengthen the security of the city.

These decisions were taken at a meeting held at the state secretariat. DGP C Shylendra Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy ADGP (Intelligence) S Davidson Devasirvatham and senior police officials took part in the discussions.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to appoint more police officials in the Intelligence Wing and to protect and encourage the people who provide information about those involved in illegal activities like the Coimbatore car blast and those who are connected to them.

The meeting held detailed discussions on the progress made in the investigation into the car blast and the precautionary steps taken in Coimbatore.



