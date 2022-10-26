Home States Tamil Nadu

This Deepavali, 573 in distress dial firefighters in TN

In 2021, fire and rescue services received 169 calls across State;  Chennai police book 271 for in violation of time regulations this year

Published: 26th October 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) received over 573 distress calls from around the State, of which 531 were firecracker related. Last year, 169 rang up the helplines. According to fire personnel, over 231 distress calls were from Chennai, and 208 were firecracker related.

Across the State, 345 people were admitted to 36 medical colleges and hospitals on Monday.

271 burst crackers outside stipulated time, booked
Meanwhile, the Chennai city police booked over 271 people for allegedly bursting firecrackers outside the stipulated timings of 6am- 7am and 7pm- 8pm. The violators were booked under Section 284 of the IPC (negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any person, or knowingly or negligently omitting to take such order). They were later released on station bail.

The city police also booked 14 cases against firecracker shops for failing to obtain a licence to sell crackers in the city and failing to install safety gear at their stores. Meanwhile, the city also witnessed a spike in reported crimes.  “Over 600 people under different police jurisdictions were nabbed and booked for petty cases. They were let off with a warning,” said a senior police officer.

Three people from a ten-member gang were arrested for allegedly assaulting a private firm employee on Monday night. Hunt is on for others.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm when Deepan Raj (37) asked men from his locality to stop bursting crackers, as the dogs in his house were scared, sa​​id the police. The group led by DMK 95 ward member A Agilan — thrashed Raj and fled. Based on the information, a case was filed. 

One house was burnt and an elderly woman died," said the fire officer.

Over 69 people who were injured by crackers were admitted to four major hospitals in the city. Among them, four children -- including one from Telangana have been admitted in Egmore Children’s Hospital with burns while bursting crackers. ​

