Coimbatore blast: BJP calls for bandh in city on October 31

CM Stalin meeting DGP C Sylendra Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other top bureaucrats on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP, while welcoming the CM’s decision to recommend NIA probe into the car blast case, has also called for a bandh in Coimbatore city on October 31. BJP State president K Annamalai on Wednesday said,

“We wish to make some suggestions to prevent recurrence of such incidents in Tamil Nadu." The State government should put down anti-national forces with iron hand. Immediate steps must be taken to reform the intelligence wing of the State police. Police department should be given a free hand. 

"When you assumed office, you promised that you would lead the government by getting the advice of all sections. Hence, we hope you will accept our suggestions. The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit will strongly support all steps taken by your government in the interest of the nation," Annamalai said.

Meanwhile, the party’s national executive committee member and former TN president CP Radhakrishnan said the party has decided to call for a bandh on October 31. Some BJP workers under Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also offered a special prayer at Sangameshwarar Temple on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters after the pooja, the MLA blamed intelligence failure for the car blast. She demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin visit Coimbatore to create confidence among people over the law and order situation.

