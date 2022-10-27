Home States Tamil Nadu

Cracker of a Deepavali for Sivakasi fireworks manufacturers

Fireworks industry in Sivakasi records Rs 6,000 crore sales this year which is 30% more than the last year figures

Published: 27th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Fireworks lit up the sky above Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on the occasion of Deepavali on Monday night | kk sundar

By Harini M
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Deepavali colours in the sky are yet to fade out for the fireworks manufacturers in Sivakasi as the industry has recorded a sales of around Rs 6,000 crore, which is 30% higher than the previous year figures. President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA), Ganesan Panjurajan, said the cracker sale had been at its peak since the beginning of the year. 

“The ban on joint crackers and using barium have pulled down around 70% of the firecracker production. In place of 500 firecracker products, this time, only 150 products were manufactured. However, the public have shown interest in purchasing 30% of the manufactured products,” he said. 

Ganesan further said every state and union territory in the country, including Delhi NCR, has shown interest in purchasing products. “Due to the ban imposed by the Delhi government on bursting crackers, the crackers that were already purchased in the state were sold to nearby states,” he pointed out, adding 96% of the products manufactured had been sold out. 

Owner of a retail cracker shop in Srirangam, P Srinivas, whose family has been in the business for the last 40 years said fancy crackers and sky shots saw a surge in sales this Deepavali.Srinivas had bought the crackers from Sivakasi and had set up the cracker shop 10 days ahead of the festival of lights. “The sale was at its peak in the last two days of Deepavali,” he said. 

The shop owner said his profit increased by 20-30 % this time around as compared to that of the previous year and the interest in purchasing the crackers post Covid-19 has relatively increased among the people.
Meanwhile, sources said the price of fireworks has witnessed an increase of around 40-50% when compared to the previous year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali Sivakasi
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp