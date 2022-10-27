Dharmapuri: Mother, daughter burn man alive after tiff

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Police arrested a mother-daughter duo from Sitlakarampatti in Pennagaram block on Wednesday for allegedly burning a man to death.According to Papparapatti police, in the late hours on Saturday, villagers found the charred body of Sivasankar (32), a resident from the same village, near the road and rushed him to Dharmapuri Medical College and Hospital.

Police investigated the matter and also enquired Sivasankar, who gained consciousness for a brief moment. Sivasankar accused Sanjeevi (53) and her daughter Priya (32) of setting him on fire, following which the police questioned both of them. The duo reportedly confessed to having trying to burn Sivasankar when he was in an inebriated state on Saturday as they had dispute with him over a property.Sivasankar died on Tuesday and Sanjeevi and Priya were remanded by the police.

