Health dept to fill vacancies in two months: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pointing out there to be a total of 4,071 vacancies under various posts in the State Health and Family Welfare Department, Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that they will be filled within two months.

At a departmental meeting to assess preparedness for monsoon, the minister also pointed out that 237 vacancies for pharmacists have been filled. Further, the minister said, “About 97 lakh people have availed of the State government’s Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. In regard to Covid vaccination status, about 96% have taken the first dose and 92%, both the doses. About five months ago, there were about 350 H1N1 cases in Tamil Nadu. We have brought the situation under control and there are only 10 such cases in the State as on Tuesday.” The minister also dismissed reports on medicine shortage in the State. “We don’t have a shortage and officials are regularly monitoring the requirements,” he said.

