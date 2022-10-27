Home States Tamil Nadu

Health dept to fill vacancies in two months: Ma Subramanian

At a departmental meeting to assess preparedness for monsoon, the minister also pointed out that 237 vacancies for pharmacists have been filled.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers KN Nehru, Ma Subramanian attended a monsoon preparedness meeting in Tiruchy | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pointing out there to be a total of 4,071 vacancies under various posts in the State Health and Family Welfare Department, Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that they will be filled within two months.

At a departmental meeting to assess preparedness for monsoon, the minister also pointed out that 237 vacancies for pharmacists have been filled. Further, the minister said, “About 97 lakh people have availed of the State government’s Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. In regard to Covid vaccination status, about 96% have taken the first dose and 92%, both the doses. About five months ago, there were about 350 H1N1 cases in Tamil Nadu. We have brought the situation under control and there are only 10 such cases in the State as on Tuesday.” The minister also dismissed reports on medicine shortage in the State. “We don’t have a shortage and officials are regularly monitoring the requirements,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp