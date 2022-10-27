Home States Tamil Nadu

Lecture on defence technology delivered at Madurai Kamaraj University

The speaker further encouraged the students to participate in various internships and training programmes supported by the institutes of DRDO.

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University College. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Adjunct Faculty (Research) of Kumaraguru College of Engineering V Natarajan gave a special lecture on 'Innovation in Defence Technology and the Opportunities for Entrepreneurship' at Madurai Kamaraj University on Wednesday. The event was organised by the School of Biological Sciences.
 
V Natarajan had also served as the research scientist and director of the Research Innovation Centre at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), IIT-M and the Research Park in Chennai. In his lecture, he highlighted the various achievements, progress and current thrust areas of the various arms of DRDO with special reference to the field of life sciences. He also discussed deep sea research initiatives of DRDO with students.
 
The speaker further encouraged the students to participate in various internships and training programmes supported by the institutes of DRDO. The importance of collaborative ventures between DRDO and the involvement of faculty from academic research institutions through extra-mural research was also elaborated in great detail.
 
Vice Chancellor J Kumar introduced the chief guest, and School of Biological Sciences Chairperson Professor S Chandrasekaran welcomed the gathering and briefed the significance of the programme.

