Rs 10.4 crore fine imposed on Tiruppur stone quarry

Based on the complaint, a special committee from the Department of Geology and Mining inspected the stone quarry and ordered temporary closure on September 7.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Department of Geology and Mining imposed a fine of Rs 10.40 crore on a stone quarry at Kodangipalayam village in Palladam for violating environmental norms. According to press release from the district administration, P Vijayakumar (40), a farmer from Kodangipalayam village launched a hunger strike against the stone quarry on August 28 and alleged that the stone quarry, owned by Ramakrishnan, near his farm destroyed his livelihood and violated several environmental norms.

Based on the complaint, a special committee from the Department of Geology and Mining inspected the stone quarry and ordered temporary closure on September 7. But, Ramakrishnan appealed against the closure order to the Commissioner of the Department of Geology and Mining (Chennai).

After a verification inquiry, the department ordered the stone quarry to pay a fine of Rs 10.40 crore on September 26. However, Ramakrishnan promised to rectify the violations and offered to pay the fine in monthly installment of Rs 30 lakh, following which the Geology and Mining department allowed the functioning of the quarry.

