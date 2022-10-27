Two elephant deaths go unnoticed, fingers pointed at patrolling failure

Home States Tamil Nadu

In the second case, forest staff recovered the skeletal remains of a female elephant on October 23,  almost 45 to 60 days after its death.

Officials inspecting the remains of a female elephant, aged 40, that was found near Anaikatti in Coimbatore | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Lax patrolling delayed the timely detection of two elephant deaths in the Coimbatore forest range in the last ten days.In the first case, the carcass of a tusker aged between 23 to 26 years was recovered in Thadagam forest on October 16, two to three weeks after it died. By the time forest staff reached the spot, the right tusk had been removed.  

In the second case, forest staff recovered the skeletal remains of a female elephant on October 23,  almost 45 to 60 days after its death. The carcass was found just 50 metres away from the road that connects Sembukkarai and Dhumanur from Anaikatti main road. Sources said tribal  people had  alerted the forest department after a foul smell pervaded the area, but they did not show up.

City based environmentalist K Mohanraj said, “The incident clearly shows forest staff who were assigned patrol duty failed to visit the area.  The carcass had decomposed and officials don’t have a clue about the cause of death. Anaikatti is an important elephant corridor that connects Mannarkkad in Kerala and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode. The department is short of staff and must take steps to recruit more people so that such incidents are not repeated.”

District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar told TNIE he has sought explanation from the forester, forest watcher and forest guard concerned for not reporting the death of the female elephant on time.  Further, the DFO said he would verify whether the forest staff visited the area after getting information from tribals. He acknowledged that the place where the skeletal remains were recovered was close to the road. He also said they are yet to make progress in tracing the missing tusk.

