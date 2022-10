By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: As many as 6,200 ration shop workers will be recruited across the State, announced Minister I Periyasamy on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating an Atal Tinkering Lab at NSVV School in Parriveeranpatti, he said,

“At present, applications are being received from the district. Direct interviews will be held soon based on the applicants’ Class 10 and 12 marks.”

