Home States Tamil Nadu

Blast impact: Coimbatore to get three more police stations

Police officers welcomed the announcement and expressed confidence that the new stations would relieve some of the pressure on the neighbouring stations.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Sylendra Babu inspected the spot where the car blast incident held at Esawaran Kovil street in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

DGP Sylendra Babu inspected the spot where the car blast incident held at Esawaran Kovil street in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the car blast, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that three more police stations would be established at Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and Sundarapuram respectively as part of efforts to strengthen security in the city.  

Police officers welcomed the announcement and expressed confidence that the new stations would relieve some of the pressure on the neighbouring stations. The city police officials started preliminary works to open the new stations.

The proposal seeking additional police stations had been pending before the state government for the past few years. Presently, Coimbatore city has 15 law and order police stations, as many crime police stations and three All Women police (AWPS) stations under four police ranges. 

The Sundarapuram station will receive the areas from the Podanur and Kuniyamuthur station limits, turning it into a southern boundary of the city. The Karumbukkadai station will be tasked with taking care of the predominantly minority-populated areas of Karumbukkadai, Athupalam and its surrounding areas up to Kurichi Pirivu.

The residents of Kavundampalayam, Nallampalayam, and surrounding areas would benefit from the police station at Kavundampalayam, another city border station on the north side.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Coimbatore Coimbatore blast
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp