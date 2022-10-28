Blast impact: Coimbatore to get three more police stations

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the car blast, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that three more police stations would be established at Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and Sundarapuram respectively as part of efforts to strengthen security in the city.

Police officers welcomed the announcement and expressed confidence that the new stations would relieve some of the pressure on the neighbouring stations. The city police officials started preliminary works to open the new stations.

The proposal seeking additional police stations had been pending before the state government for the past few years. Presently, Coimbatore city has 15 law and order police stations, as many crime police stations and three All Women police (AWPS) stations under four police ranges.

The Sundarapuram station will receive the areas from the Podanur and Kuniyamuthur station limits, turning it into a southern boundary of the city. The Karumbukkadai station will be tasked with taking care of the predominantly minority-populated areas of Karumbukkadai, Athupalam and its surrounding areas up to Kurichi Pirivu.

The residents of Kavundampalayam, Nallampalayam, and surrounding areas would benefit from the police station at Kavundampalayam, another city border station on the north side.

