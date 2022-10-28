Contempt case: Warrant issued against IAS officer by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a bailable warrant against IAS officer Veer Pratap Singh, an assistant collector in Tiruvannamalai district, for failing to appear before the court in connection with a contempt case. Justice MS Ramesh directed the Tiruvannamalai SP to secure Singh and produce him before the court on November 15. The court issued a statutory notice to the officer on September 12, directing him to appear before the court regarding the contempt petition, which had been filed when he was sub-collector of Mettur. The officer, instead of appearing before the court, filed a sub-application seeking to dispense with his personal appearance in court. He said he had to accompany the Salem Collector to Delhi to attend an inquiry with the national commission for SC/ST. He sought dispensation of his appearance also stating that the court’s original order had been complied with.