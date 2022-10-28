Cops ask SFI not to demand action against police indicted in anti-Sterlite violence

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: To the utter shock of the district residents and activists, Thoothukudi South police inspector has permitted a demonstration by DYFI and SFI members against Hindi imposition, with the condition that during the demonstration, no protestor should demand action against the policemen indicted in the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report or seek withdrawal of cases filed against those who took part in the anti-Sterlite protests of 2018. Activists dubbed the inspector's conditions as unconstitutional and in contrast with Chief Minister MK Stalin's assurance to take action against those indicted in the report.



The Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report that was tabled in the State Assembly recently, held 17 police personnel and a few revenue officials responsible for the firing incident at the protest venue. The Chief Minister had promised to take action against the officials following a heated debate in the Assembly.



Meanwhile, members of the DYFI and SFI on Thursday obtained permission from Thoothukudi south police inspector Rajaram to stage a demonstration against Hindi imposition by the Union government. However, while granting the permission, inspector Rajaram enclosed some conditions which apparently warned the comrades not to raise demands regarding the Aruna Jegadeesan report. "Raising the report findings during the demonstration might lead to law and order problems. In such a case, the protest will be cancelled forthwith," the condition read.



Taking exception to the police stance, CPM State executive committee member Kanagaraj told TNIE that the public has the right to criticise even Supreme Court verdicts, and the police department is no exception. "The police are issuing such conditions since they are apprehensive of the action that will be initiated soon against them regarding the firing incident. It is unlawful to issue such orders," he said.



People's Rights Protection Centre (PRPC) district secretary advocate Hariragavan said the order is unconstitutional and goes against the principles of natural justice. "It will contribute to the stifling of voices raised against State-sponsored attacks on the public. The Chief Minister and Director General of Police must intervene in this matter," he said.



SFI district secretary Karthik, one of the members who sought permission for the demonstration, told TNIE, "When we approached police for staging a protest seeking action with regard to the commission report, they rejected it. Now, when we sought permission for taking out a demonstration against Hindi imposition, they issued us a 'gag order' concerning the commission report."



When contacted, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan said it is a usual procedure to issue conditions to the petitioners to stick to the proposed subject during demonstrations. "The permission to stage protests urging for action against police was denied earlier since the State government has already mooted legal action over it," he said.

