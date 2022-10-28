Three unaccounted antique idols found at Parameswara Swamy Temple in Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three unaccounted metal antique idols were seized from Shri Pannaka Parameswara Swamy Temple in Pannatheru, Nagapattinam, on Wednesday. On informed of unaccounted antique idols being stored at the temple, a team of Idol Wing police officials conducted a search in which the three metal idols were retrieved from a cupboard, sources said.

The seized idols were of Goddess Valli, which was a foot tall and and 7.3 kilos in weight, Goddess Bhuvaneswari Amman, a foot in height and 6.2 kilos heavy, and of Shaivite saint Thirugnana Sambanthar, which was similar in height and weighed about 9.4 kilos. The HR&CE department had recently taken over the temple's administration from Madurai Aadheenam.

When inquired of the idols, the temple's executive officer denied knowledge of the idols and said they are not part of the temple. The seized idols were taken to the additional chief judicial magistrate court in Kumbakonam. R Indira, an investigating officer from the idol wing, said a case was registered in August after around 12 idols went missing from the temple.

"However, the three idols were not part of. The Archaeological Survey of India will determine the age and the material of the idols. Further investigations will be carried out to find out if the idols are among those reported missing from other temples." The idol wing police added that they are planning to check if the images of the unaccounted idols are available at the French Institute in Puducherry. Idol Wing's Director-General of Police, Dr K Jayanth Murali, lauded the idol wing team.

NAGAPATTINAM: Three unaccounted metal antique idols were seized from Shri Pannaka Parameswara Swamy Temple in Pannatheru, Nagapattinam, on Wednesday. On informed of unaccounted antique idols being stored at the temple, a team of Idol Wing police officials conducted a search in which the three metal idols were retrieved from a cupboard, sources said. The seized idols were of Goddess Valli, which was a foot tall and and 7.3 kilos in weight, Goddess Bhuvaneswari Amman, a foot in height and 6.2 kilos heavy, and of Shaivite saint Thirugnana Sambanthar, which was similar in height and weighed about 9.4 kilos. The HR&CE department had recently taken over the temple's administration from Madurai Aadheenam. When inquired of the idols, the temple's executive officer denied knowledge of the idols and said they are not part of the temple. The seized idols were taken to the additional chief judicial magistrate court in Kumbakonam. R Indira, an investigating officer from the idol wing, said a case was registered in August after around 12 idols went missing from the temple. "However, the three idols were not part of. The Archaeological Survey of India will determine the age and the material of the idols. Further investigations will be carried out to find out if the idols are among those reported missing from other temples." The idol wing police added that they are planning to check if the images of the unaccounted idols are available at the French Institute in Puducherry. Idol Wing's Director-General of Police, Dr K Jayanth Murali, lauded the idol wing team.