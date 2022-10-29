Improper disposal of e-waste will be penalised: Madurai Collector

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar advised the public to follow the guidelines for e-waste disposal in the district as notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.



In a recent statement, the collector said, "As per the guidelines, the collection and processing of e-waste can be carried out only by authorised dismantlers, recyclers, and authorised refurbishers and EPR authorised producers. Rule 24 from guidelines, in addition to the above, qualifies the urban local bodies to collect and channelise the orphan products to authorised dismantlers or recyclers."



He further stated, "Burning, illegal trading, and processing of e-waste by unauthorised units is a matter of concern that requires constant monitoring. As per Rule 21 of the guidelines, action will be taken against the violators of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986."

MADURAI: Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar advised the public to follow the guidelines for e-waste disposal in the district as notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. In a recent statement, the collector said, "As per the guidelines, the collection and processing of e-waste can be carried out only by authorised dismantlers, recyclers, and authorised refurbishers and EPR authorised producers. Rule 24 from guidelines, in addition to the above, qualifies the urban local bodies to collect and channelise the orphan products to authorised dismantlers or recyclers." He further stated, "Burning, illegal trading, and processing of e-waste by unauthorised units is a matter of concern that requires constant monitoring. As per Rule 21 of the guidelines, action will be taken against the violators of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986."