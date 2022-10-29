Home States Tamil Nadu

Improper disposal of e-waste will be penalised: Madurai Collector

Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar advised the public to follow the guidelines for e-waste disposal in the district as notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

e-waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar advised the public to follow the guidelines for e-waste disposal in the district as notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

In a recent statement, the collector said, "As per the guidelines, the collection and processing of e-waste can be carried out only by authorised dismantlers, recyclers, and authorised refurbishers and EPR authorised producers. Rule 24 from guidelines, in addition to the above, qualifies the urban local bodies to collect and channelise the orphan products to authorised dismantlers or recyclers."

He further stated, "Burning, illegal trading, and processing of e-waste by unauthorised units is a matter of concern that requires constant monitoring. As per Rule 21 of the guidelines, action will be taken against the violators of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-waste Madurai waste management
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp