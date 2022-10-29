Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikudi - Manamadurai new electrified line inspected

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Southern Railway AK Siddhartha inspected the newly electrified 61 km Karaikudi - Manamadurai railway line on Friday.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Southern Railway AK Siddhartha inspected the newly electrified 61 km Karaikudi - Manamadurai railway line on Friday. He also inspected the power line under the Sivagangai road flyover, electric posts on the Manimutharu river bridge, Kallal sub-station, power line over the railway line near Melakonnakulam, Kalkurichi railway gate, Sivagangai sub-station, and Sivagangai railway station.

He conducted a test check for railway trackmen on the safety rules to adhere to in this electrified route and took stock of the caution boards in railway stations so that the public does not touch high-voltage electric lines.  

The inspection train left Manamadurai at 2.20 pm and reached Karaikudi at 3.10 pm. Chief Project Director, Electrification  Sameer Dighe, Principal Signal Engineer Sunil, Principal Power Distribution Engineer Surendran, Madurai  Divisional Railway Manager Padmanabhan Ananth, Senior Divisional Electrification Engineer Bachu Ramesh among other officials were present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp