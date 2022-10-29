Karaikudi - Manamadurai new electrified line inspected

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Southern Railway AK Siddhartha inspected the newly electrified 61 km Karaikudi - Manamadurai railway line on Friday. He also inspected the power line under the Sivagangai road flyover, electric posts on the Manimutharu river bridge, Kallal sub-station, power line over the railway line near Melakonnakulam, Kalkurichi railway gate, Sivagangai sub-station, and Sivagangai railway station. He conducted a test check for railway trackmen on the safety rules to adhere to in this electrified route and took stock of the caution boards in railway stations so that the public does not touch high-voltage electric lines. The inspection train left Manamadurai at 2.20 pm and reached Karaikudi at 3.10 pm. Chief Project Director, Electrification Sameer Dighe, Principal Signal Engineer Sunil, Principal Power Distribution Engineer Surendran, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Padmanabhan Ananth, Senior Divisional Electrification Engineer Bachu Ramesh among other officials were present