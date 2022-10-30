Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai is political clown: Senthil Balaji

Reacting to Governor RN Ravi’s speech in college function, Balaji said governor’s political speech in colleges in connection with the car blast incident is unacceptable.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Electricity minister Senthil Balaji said that it is contradictory that BJP State president K Annamalai told the High Court that the district BJP had announced the bandh in Coimbatore and he denied having connection with the announcement.

Calling Annamalai a ‘political clown’ at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore, he said that Annamalai should ask the district functionaries why they announced the bandh without taking consulting the State leader. “A leader has to develop the party by serving the people. But, Annamalai is trying to develop the party by delivering unwanted comments in television and social media. However, it won’t work out and people won’t accept it now. I consider Annamalai’s personal attack against me as a chance to enhance myself,” said the minister.

Reacting to Governor RN Ravi’s speech in college function, Balaji said governor’s political speech in colleges in connection with the car blast incident is unacceptable. “The governor should have called the chief secretary or DGP about the incident and investigation progress. The State and city police along with the district administration had handled the car blast incident effectively and the people have celebrated Diwali happily,” he said.

The minister also inaugurated works to renovate bitumen roads at various places across the city on Saturday.The works were taken up between Railway route to Codissia on Thaneerpandal road, Ramanathapuram 80-feet road, and Athipalayam, among others  at a total cost of Rs 26 crore.

