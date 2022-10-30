Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai spreading false news on Coimbatore blast, trying to divert investigation: DGP Sylendra Babu

The circular sent from Delhi was common to all states and did not contain any specific detail.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of the car cylinder blast site in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Saturday accused BJP state president K Annamalai of spreading rumours on the Coimbatore car blast and attempting to divert the investigation. A press release from the DGP office said whenever such incidents happen, as per rule, it is the local police that must investigate. If the police invoke the UAPA or the NIA Act, 2008, police is bound by section 6 of the NIA Act to submit a report to the respective state government. This report will be forwarded to the Union government, which, within 15 days, must decide if the case must be handled by NIA.

C Sylendra Babu

“In reality, sometimes it takes months for the Union government to come to a decision. Similarly, some state police take several months to hand over the reports,” read the press release. In the case of the Coimbatore blast, TN government responded before the Centre transferred the case to NIA.The press release also termed as false the claims made by Annamalai that TN police received information from central intelligence.

The circular sent from Delhi was common to all states and did not contain any specific detail. “If TN police had known that a blast would happen in such a place, it would have conducted a raid and arrested the persons and seized the substances.”

In response to the press release, Annamalai tweeted: “A point-by-point rebuttal will be given to the press statement of Tamil Nadu police soon. With the highest respect to the hardworking brothers & sisters of TN Police, the DGP and ADGP (Int) of our state police behave like an extension of the Arivalayam office. Our complaint was especially against the two top officers for failing their basic duties, and no wonder they gave a press release in the name of the TN Police force to protect themselves.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu BJP K Annamalai Sylendra Babu Coimbatore blast
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp