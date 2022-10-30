Left condemns Guv RN Ravi over remarks on Coimbatore blast
CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday lambasted the remarks of Governor RN Ravi over the Coimbatore car blast and demanded that he be recalled.
Published: 30th October 2022 05:25 AM | Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:25 AM
CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday lambasted the remarks of Governor RN Ravi over the Coimbatore car blast and demanded that he be recalled. Balakrishnan said Ravi blamed TN government for the delay in recommending NIA investigation into the case. But those involved in the blast were already under NIA scanner and the agency failed to prevent the blast.