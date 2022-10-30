Left condemns Guv RN Ravi over remarks on Coimbatore blast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday lambasted the remarks of Governor RN Ravi over the Coimbatore car blast and demanded that he be recalled. Balakrishnan said Ravi blamed TN government for the delay in recommending NIA investigation into the case. But those involved in the blast were already under NIA scanner and the agency failed to prevent the blast.

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday lambasted the remarks of Governor RN Ravi over the Coimbatore car blast and demanded that he be recalled. Balakrishnan said Ravi blamed TN government for the delay in recommending NIA investigation into the case. But those involved in the blast were already under NIA scanner and the agency failed to prevent the blast.