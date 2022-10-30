Home States Tamil Nadu

Left condemns Guv RN Ravi over remarks on Coimbatore blast

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday lambasted the remarks of Governor RN Ravi over the Coimbatore car blast and demanded that he be recalled.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

TN Governor RN Ravi. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday lambasted the remarks of Governor RN Ravi over the Coimbatore car blast and demanded that he be recalled. Balakrishnan said Ravi blamed TN government for the delay in recommending NIA investigation into the case. But those involved in the blast were already under NIA scanner and the agency failed to prevent the blast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Balakrishnan RN Ravi Coimbatore blast
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp