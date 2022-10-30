Home States Tamil Nadu

Monsoon begins, north TN likely to get heavy rains on Monday, Tuesday

Published: 30th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Fog descended on Chennai airport after rains | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon commenced on Saturday and heavy rains are on the cards. Regional meteorological centre (RMC) here has forecast heavy rains in several parts of TN till November 2. On October 31 and November 1, North Tamil Nadu is on the watchlist for heavy to very heavy rains.  

The forecast for October 31 says heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

On November 1, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Kancheepuram. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Theni and Dindigul districts.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be cloudy with moderate rains. Addressing the press conference, S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, said there was a high chance of very heavy rain in North Tamil Nadu districts on October 31st and the met office was monitoring the possibility of such an event in Chennai.

He said Chennai and suburbs would witness moderate rain during the next 24 hours and there was no special warning for fishermen for the next two days. From October 31st, the districts of North Tamil Nadu like Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain.

