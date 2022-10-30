Home States Tamil Nadu

No need for second tunnel in Mullaiperiyar dam, TN tells Madras HC

It also told the government to conduct surveys and ascertain the feasibility of constructing the new tunnel within a year, he claimed.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the Mullaiperiyar Dam | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The State government recently told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that there is no need to construct a second tunnel in Mullaiperiyar Dam and the Supreme Court has not issued any direction for creating a new tunnel. Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department (WRD) Sandeep Saxena said this in a counter affidavit submitted by the TN government in a PIL filed by M Sundararaj of Madurai.

Sundararaj stated in the petition that the Supreme Court, in a judgment dated May 7, 2014, which was passed on a suit filed by the State in 2006, had directed the government to construct a new tunnel in Mullaiperiyar Dam at 50 feet, in addition to old tunnel which is situated at 103 feet. It also told the government to conduct surveys and ascertain the feasibility of constructing the new tunnel within a year, he claimed.

However, Saxena said these  statements of the petitioner were incorrect. He stated that the construction of a second tunnel will not increase the reservoir’s yield as the catchment area remains the same. “A tunnel at the lower level is only a suggestion given by the Member of Kerala in the Empowered Committee and is not a direction by the Supreme Court and it cannot be thrusted upon the State. On the contrary, the decreed judgment has permitted to restore the storage level to 142 ft and after completion of the strengthening measures and review by experts in safety angle, the water level be restored to original Full Reservoir Level (FRL) +152 ft,” he said, adding that  the government is unable to commence the strengthening work at the dam due to the “obstructionist attitude” of Kerala in giving clearance for felling 23 trees downstream of Baby Dam and repairing the approach road. A Bench received the counter affidavit on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaiperiyar Dam Madras High Court Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp