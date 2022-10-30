VOC Port set new record on handling windmill blades

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: VO Chidambaranar Port has set a new record by handling 120 imported windmill blades, surpassing the previous highest import of 60 windmill blades in a single consignment.

According to a press statement, the flatbottomed Vessel ‘MV NAN FENG ZHI XING’ loaded with 120 windmill blades from the Port of Changshu in China was docked at VOC Port on Tuesday. It took 44 hours to unload the entire consignment by pressing in two harbour mobile cranes, with the utmost concern for the safety of the cargo and the handling workers.

The Thoothukudi Port has a commendable track record in handling windmill blades and accessories by handling as many as 2,906 windmill blades during the financial year 2021-22 and 1,598 blades during the current financial year up to September 2022, the statement said, adding that the port provides ample storage area for stacking the windmill blades and accessories with easy access to the long retractable windmill blade trucks.

