Krishnagiri cops rescue kidnapped baby within 4 hours in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A six-month-old girl baby was rescued by Krishnagiri police within four hours of receiving a missing complaint on Sunday.

L Ramkeval (27) and his wife Anitha (20),  natives of Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to Berigai to work on a vegetable farm. They had brought their six-month-old girl and their three-year-old daughter along with them.

They reached Hosur from Bengaluru at around 10 pm on Saturday, and stayed at the bus stand as buses to Berigai were not available. Around 6 am on Sunday, Ramkeval found the baby missing and informed the police control room at the bus stand and they informed higher officers.

SP Saroj Kumar Thakur led a team comprising ADSP M Vivekanandan, Hosur ASP BK Arvind and Hosur town inspector RS Sivakumar.  They checked CCTV footage for clues and held inquiries with auto-rickshaw drivers and at tea shops. Around 10 am, they spotted a woman moving in a suspicious manner near the Hosur town police station.

Inquiries revealed that the person, identified as Rajeshwari (35) of Bengaluru, was staying in Hosur with her husband and two sons for construction work.

She did not have a daughter and so kidnapped the baby. Since the family warned her, she walked out on them and was on her way to Bengaluru, police said. Based on a complaint from the baby’s mother, Rajeshwari was arrested and charged under Section 363 of the IPC.

