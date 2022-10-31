Pillur 3 water project to be ready by March 2023 at Rs 700 crore cost by TWAD

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Work on the Pillur water supply project 3 is being carried out at a cost of Rs 700 crore by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The Pillur Scheme 3 drinking water supply project was kick-started in 2019. Once completed, the project with the Bhavani River water as a source will be able to supply 178 MLD of water to the added areas of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The construction of the 900-metre-long tunnel was completed several months ago at a cost of Rs 61.35 crore. Two pipelines measuring 1.8 m in diameter have been installed on both sides of the tunnel to pump water from Samayapuram to the treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram in Marudur.

A senior TWAD board official told TNIE that around 90 per cent of the water treatment plant works have been completed and the `104.90 crore treatment plant will be ready by December.

“The workers have finished the basement work for constructing a 13.5m deep well with a dimension of 36m X 10m near the TANGEDCO barrage at Samayapuram village. Around 50 per cent of pipeline installation works from the Master Storage Tank near Pannimadai have been completed. Of the 91 km of pipelines, including 57 km of lines for the OHT and other tanks, we have finished laying 31 km,” the official said.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that all issues in the land acquisition for the MST near Panniamadai have been sorted out now and the works are being carried out in full swing.

“The person who filed a case in the court in regards to land acquisition earlier has now withdrawn and other issues have also been solved. Overall, around 75 per cent of the Pillur 3 works have been completed and the project will be completed by March 2023,” he added.

