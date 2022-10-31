SHRC fines police sub-inspector, constable Rs 3L for attacking journalist in 2019 in TN

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh and recommended disciplinary action against a police sub-inspector and a constable for allegedly assaulting a journalist at Pavoorchatram police station in 2019.

In an order, dated October 19, SHRC member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss said, "The Commission is of the opinion that Sub-Inspector Chinnadurai (presently stationed in Alangulam) misused the powers given to him and used brutal force when it was not called for. Nothing can justify misuse of power as it is irresponsible behaviour and goes against the basic duty of the police force."

Sources said the journalist, T Bharathirajan, was collecting information near the police station on October 30, 2019, along with another reporter. "Chinnadurai questioned the duo as to why they were standing near the police station. After an exchange of words, the SI kicked Bharathirajan and brought him inside the police station. He was further assaulted by Chinnadurai and constable Kutralasamy at the station. Bharathirajan was admitted to the District Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment," they added.

As per the order, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department has to pay the amount to the journalist within four weeks. Out of the total compensation, Rs 2 lakh should be recovered from Chinnadurai and Rs 1 lakh from Kutralasamy. He also recommended that the State government initiate disciplinary action against both police personnel.

