Tomato price drops by 50 per cent in Dharmapuri due to erratic weather, surplus production in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Erratic weather condition, coupled with surplus production, has resulted in a 50 per cent drop in tomato prices in the Dharmapuri district. A kilo of tomato was sold at Rs 8 to Rs 10 on Saturday against Rs 20 to Rs 24 a few days back.

According to sources, on average, around 6157 hectares of tomatoes are cultivated in the district, most of which are sent to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. K Senthilkumar, a farmer from Dharmapuri, said, "Production has increased, but there is no demand in the market. Most farmers thought like last year, monsoon would drive the prices of tomatoes high in other markets. But it didn't happen."

J Manoj, a farmer in Nallampalli, said, "Nearly three weeks ago, a kilo of tomato was sold at over double the price in retail when compared to what we get now. Currently, we are getting only Rs 8 per kg. Wholesale traders who used to purchase 15 kg tomatoes at Rs 450 to Rs 500 are now buying them at Rs 200."

Speaking to TNIE, Agriculture Marketing Department said, We are ensuring that farmers get good prices through Ulavar Sandhai. In most cases, farmers will go to private markets and we cannot comment on the affairs of a private organization. If farmers are coming to our markets we can ensure fair prices."

