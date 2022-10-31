Home States Tamil Nadu

Tomato price drops by 50 per cent in Dharmapuri due to erratic weather, surplus production in Tamil Nadu

According to sources, on average, around 6157 hectares of tomatoes are cultivated in the district, most of which are sent to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Published: 31st October 2022 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Erratic weather condition, coupled with surplus production, has resulted in a 50 per cent drop in tomato prices in the Dharmapuri district. A kilo of tomato was sold at Rs 8 to Rs 10 on Saturday against Rs 20 to Rs 24 a few days back.

According to sources, on average, around 6157 hectares of tomatoes are cultivated in the district, most of which are sent to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. K Senthilkumar, a farmer from Dharmapuri, said, "Production has increased, but there is no demand in the market. Most farmers thought like last year, monsoon would drive the prices of tomatoes high in other markets. But it didn't happen."

J Manoj, a farmer in Nallampalli, said, "Nearly three weeks ago, a kilo of tomato was sold at over double the price in retail when compared to what we get now. Currently, we are getting only Rs 8 per kg. Wholesale traders who used to purchase 15 kg  tomatoes at Rs 450 to Rs 500 are now buying them at Rs 200."

Speaking to TNIE, Agriculture Marketing Department said, We are ensuring that farmers get good prices through Ulavar Sandhai. In most cases, farmers will go to private markets and we cannot comment on the affairs of a private organization. If farmers are coming to our markets we can ensure fair prices." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomato Dharmapuri
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp