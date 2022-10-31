Home States Tamil Nadu

Tributes to freedom fighter pour in from PM, CM and Governor in Tamil Nadu

Ravi paid floral tribute to the yesteryear leader’s portrait at Raj Bhavan, and tweeted,

Published: 31st October 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers pay homage to the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 115th birth anniversary at Nandanam in Chennai on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and other political leaders paid tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 115th birth anniversary on Sunday.

The PM noted the freedom fighter’s contribution towards promoting social empowerment, farmer welfare, and eradicating poverty, and tweeted, “I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja.”

Ravi paid floral tribute to the yesteryear leader’s portrait at Raj Bhavan, and tweeted, “He was a revolutionary freedom fighter, a visionary nationalist-spiritual leader and an iconic social reformer.”
Stalin highlighted Thevar’s efforts towards mobilising the masses against the British government’s “tyrannical laws” and hailed him as “South India’s (Subhash Chandra) Bose”.

Ministers MP Swaminathan, TM Abarasan, Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, DMK leader TR Baalu, and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, among others, paid their respects to Thevar’s statue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar RN Ravi Narendra Modi MK Stalin
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp