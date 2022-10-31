Tributes to freedom fighter pour in from PM, CM and Governor in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and other political leaders paid tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 115th birth anniversary on Sunday.

The PM noted the freedom fighter’s contribution towards promoting social empowerment, farmer welfare, and eradicating poverty, and tweeted, “I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja.”

Ravi paid floral tribute to the yesteryear leader’s portrait at Raj Bhavan, and tweeted, “He was a revolutionary freedom fighter, a visionary nationalist-spiritual leader and an iconic social reformer.”

Stalin highlighted Thevar’s efforts towards mobilising the masses against the British government’s “tyrannical laws” and hailed him as “South India’s (Subhash Chandra) Bose”.

Ministers MP Swaminathan, TM Abarasan, Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, DMK leader TR Baalu, and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, among others, paid their respects to Thevar’s statue.

