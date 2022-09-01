15 more govt medical hospitals to get nod to harvest organs of brain dead persons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Services is set to give approval to 15 more government medical college hospitals in the State to harvest organs of brain dead persons. Out of the total 36 government medical college hospitals, only 21 have the licence to harvest organs of brain dead persons as of now.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the decision followed requests from deans of the hospital. “The move will ensure that no organ of the brain dead persons will go waste. Plus, the waiting period of the patients of organ transplantation will come down,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate after visiting the 10th heart transplant patient of the hospital. The minister said from January 1 to July 31, as many as 558 people underwent transplant surgeries under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The Government has spent Rs 44.42 crore for this.

Until August 30, 2,645 people had been in the waiting list for kidney transplant, 22 for liver transplant, five for heart, two for heart and lungs and 17 for hand transplant surgeries. “Meanwhile, in private hospitals, 3,747 are in the waiting list for kidney transplant, 321 for liver, 39 for heart, 48 for lungs, 17 for heart and lungs, two for pancreas and six persons for hand transplant surgeries,” Subramanian said.

Since 2008 till now, 1,548 people’s organs have been donated and 9,257 organs have been harvested. Also 126 hospitals, both private and government, were given licence for declaring a person brain dead. A total of 194 hospitals, private and government, have been given licence to do organ transplant surgeries, the minister added.

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Services is set to give approval to 15 more government medical college hospitals in the State to harvest organs of brain dead persons. Out of the total 36 government medical college hospitals, only 21 have the licence to harvest organs of brain dead persons as of now. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the decision followed requests from deans of the hospital. “The move will ensure that no organ of the brain dead persons will go waste. Plus, the waiting period of the patients of organ transplantation will come down,” he said. He was speaking to reporters at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate after visiting the 10th heart transplant patient of the hospital. The minister said from January 1 to July 31, as many as 558 people underwent transplant surgeries under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The Government has spent Rs 44.42 crore for this. Until August 30, 2,645 people had been in the waiting list for kidney transplant, 22 for liver transplant, five for heart, two for heart and lungs and 17 for hand transplant surgeries. “Meanwhile, in private hospitals, 3,747 are in the waiting list for kidney transplant, 321 for liver, 39 for heart, 48 for lungs, 17 for heart and lungs, two for pancreas and six persons for hand transplant surgeries,” Subramanian said. Since 2008 till now, 1,548 people’s organs have been donated and 9,257 organs have been harvested. Also 126 hospitals, both private and government, were given licence for declaring a person brain dead. A total of 194 hospitals, private and government, have been given licence to do organ transplant surgeries, the minister added.