Home States Tamil Nadu

15 more govt medical hospitals to get nod to harvest organs of brain dead persons

The Directorate of Medical Services is set to give approval to 15 more government medical college hospitals in the State to harvest organs of brain dead persons.

Published: 01st September 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Organ Donation

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Services is set to give approval to 15 more government medical college hospitals in the State to harvest organs of brain dead persons. Out of the total 36 government medical college hospitals, only 21 have the licence to harvest organs of brain dead persons as of now.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the decision followed requests from deans of the hospital. “The move will ensure that no organ of the brain dead persons will go waste. Plus, the waiting period of the patients of organ transplantation will come down,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate after visiting the 10th heart transplant patient of the hospital. The minister said from January 1 to July 31, as many as 558 people underwent transplant surgeries under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The Government has spent Rs 44.42 crore for this.

Until August 30, 2,645 people had been in the waiting list for kidney transplant, 22 for liver transplant, five for heart, two for heart and lungs and 17 for hand transplant surgeries. “Meanwhile, in private hospitals, 3,747 are in the waiting list for kidney transplant, 321 for liver, 39 for heart, 48 for lungs, 17 for heart and lungs, two for pancreas and six persons for hand transplant surgeries,” Subramanian said.

Since 2008 till now, 1,548 people’s organs have been donated and 9,257 organs have been harvested. Also 126 hospitals, both private and government, were given licence for declaring a person brain dead. A total of 194 hospitals, private and government, have been given licence to do organ transplant surgeries, the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp