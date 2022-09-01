CCTV cameras soon at frequent dumping spots in Tiruchy: Corp

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation is conducting multiple rounds of inspection to assess cleanliness in various streets. Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan took part in inspection in early morning and interacted with residents. According to sources, these inspections ensured the removal of littered waste on many streets before 11 am on most of the days.

Though several councillors, in the recent council meeting, appreciated these steps, many of them pointed out the need for stopping littering. "We are now ensuring the removal of garbage dumped along roadside and other public places before 11 am. We have to take action on those dumping waste at such areas at night as pointed out by the councillors.

So, we will soon install CCTV cameras at frequent dumping spots," an official said. Sources said the plan for installing CCTV cameras at frequent littering spots was in the pipeline for quite a while and the corporation has now decided to implement it at the earliest.

"We were already planning to install CCTV cameras at multiple locations to identify those dumping waste. But, we gave priority to road repair and monsoon-related works owing to public demand. With several councillors now raising the need for steps to stop littering, we have directed sanitation officers to inform us about such major littering spots and ensure the installation of CCTV cameras there at the earliest," an official said. But, residents have expressed apprehension over the success of the drive.

"If they place CCTV cameras at some spots, people might throw waste in another area. We hope the officials consider this and take action accordingly," S Velumani, a resident of Anna Nagar, said. Officials said they would instal cameras, assess the response and take further action based on the situation.

