Govt-Guv tussle puts V-Cs of TN varsities in spot

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minist inist er MK Stalin’s order to the vice chancellors of the State universities to strictly abide by the policy decisions of the State government has created concern among the academicians. The direction has stirred up a hornet’s nest as many feel the ongoing tussle between Governor RN Ravi, also the chancellor of the state universities, and the State government will only help in aggravating the miseries of the V-Cs and create hurdles in the functioning of the universities.

Addressing the vice chancellors’ conference, a first-of-its -kind organised by the State government on Monday, the CM gave a clear direction to the V-Cs to follow State government policy decisions as the varsities are funded by the government. The CM also cited in his speech that Rs 3,000 crore is spent annually on the State universities.

The vice chancellors were also told that as the State government is against the National Education Policy (NEP), they should consult with it regarding any issues related to its implementation. However, the direction has left many of the participants of the conference worried as they say there is nothing much in their hands and ultimately, they will be sandwiched between the two power centres.

“Technically, Governor is still the chancellor of the universities and in the university statutes his roles and powers are clearly mentioned. Ignoring his instructions will not be that easy,” said one of the participants. Citing an example, an academician said at the Madurai Kamaraj University’s convocation ceremony recently, the higher education minister was not happy with the guests.

“But neither the V-C nor the minister could do anything about it,” he said. “Until and unless, the Bill passed by the State government seeking powers to appoint the V-Cs is implemented, we can’t do anything much. The situation is very difficult,” said another participant.

Former president of Association of Indian Universities, G Thiruvasagam, said operations of the State universities will be adversely affected by such a direction. “The vice chancellors don’t have powers to take any decision on their own.

Each and every important decision related to the university needs to be discussed and approved by the syndicate/senate, which also has Governor’s nominees, before implementation. Henceforth, it is quite likely that syndicate meetings of the State universities will turn into battlefield as both the parties will be opposing each other on every issue and ultimately the varsity will be affected as it will be difficult for the syndicate to reach consensus on important decisions,” he said.

He further added if the State government has problem with the NEP, it’s best to have a discussion with the Centre on it and get the policy modified as per the needs of the State. Former vice chancellor of University of Madras, SP Thyagarajan, said, “The Centre and State should come together to resolve the dilemma of the vice chancellors.”

However, officials of the higher education department said there is nothing new in the CM’s direction. “The universities are already following State government’s reservation policy, welfare schemes for students, “ said a senior higher education official.

