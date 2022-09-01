Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt-Guv tussle puts V-Cs of TN varsities in spot

Many feel the heat after Stalin asks them to abide by policy decisions of the government

Published: 01st September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minist inist er MK Stalin’s order to the vice chancellors of the State universities to strictly abide by the policy decisions of the State government has created concern among the academicians. The direction has stirred up a hornet’s nest as many feel the ongoing tussle between Governor RN Ravi, also the chancellor of the state universities, and the State government will only help in aggravating the miseries of the V-Cs and create hurdles in the functioning of the universities.

Addressing the vice chancellors’ conference, a first-of-its -kind organised by the State government on Monday, the CM gave a clear direction to the V-Cs to follow State government policy decisions as the varsities are funded by the government. The CM also cited in his speech that Rs 3,000 crore is spent annually on the State universities.

The vice chancellors were also told that as the State government is against the National Education Policy (NEP), they should consult with it regarding any issues related to its implementation. However, the direction has left many of the participants of the conference worried as they say there is nothing much in their hands and ultimately, they will be sandwiched between the two power centres.

“Technically, Governor is still the chancellor of the universities and in the university statutes his roles and powers are clearly mentioned. Ignoring his instructions will not be that easy,” said one of the participants. Citing an example, an academician said at the Madurai Kamaraj University’s convocation ceremony recently, the higher education minister was not happy with the guests.

“But neither the V-C nor the minister could do anything about it,” he said. “Until and unless, the Bill passed by the State government seeking powers to appoint the V-Cs is implemented, we can’t do anything much. The situation is very difficult,” said another participant.

Former president of Association of Indian Universities, G Thiruvasagam, said operations of the State universities will be adversely affected by such a direction. “The vice chancellors don’t have powers to take any decision on their own.

Each and every important decision related to the university needs to be discussed and approved by the syndicate/senate, which also has Governor’s nominees, before implementation. Henceforth, it is quite likely that syndicate meetings of the State universities will turn into battlefield as both the parties will be opposing each other on every issue and ultimately the varsity will be affected as it will be difficult for the syndicate to reach consensus on important decisions,” he said.

He further added if the State government has problem with the NEP, it’s best to have a discussion with the Centre on it and get the policy modified as per the needs of the State. Former vice chancellor of University of Madras, SP Thyagarajan, said, “The Centre and State should come together to resolve the dilemma of the vice chancellors.”

However, officials of the higher education department said there is nothing new in the CM’s direction. “The universities are already following State government’s reservation policy, welfare schemes for students, “ said a senior higher education official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin RN Ravi
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp