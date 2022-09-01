Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain dampens festive spirit of idol sellers in Tiruchy, affects sale

Last year, I did not take my son along with me owing to fear of the pandemic. I also did not make much sale last year either.

TIRUCHY: Shopping spree for buying Vinayaka idols, flowers and pooja materials was evident in several areas across the city on Wednesday, and vendors began their business with the hope of the festival giving them good business.

Some of the vendors also came with their children to sell idols, flowers and banana plants. But, the unexpected rain which started in the afternoon cut the sale and forced some of them to wrap-up early. Expressing disappointment, Mallika, a vendor selling idols near the Gandhi Market, said, "We made some sale in the morning. But, the rain shattered our hopes of good business.

Since the rain continued till evening, we decided to stop the sale. We hope someone buys the remaining idols tomorrow." However, there were some like Selvaraj, who was selling idols with his son Shakthivel near Rettai Vaikkal, who made a small amount of money. "Usually, my son comes with me to sell idols as it is a school holiday.

Last year, I did not take my son along with me owing to fear of the pandemic. I also did not make much sale last year either. Though we had some concerns about sale this year, we were able to make some money. We would have made good profit if the rain had come in the evening," Selvaraj said. Children were also seen selling idols and flowers for pocket money.

"We did not have a mold to make idol. So, we made idols, which did not have a perfect shape. Though we were unable to sell idols, people bought flowers and banana plants from us. We ended up making a small amount of money," said Naveen, a Class 8 student, who was selling flowers on Vayalur Road. Vendors expressed the hope that they would make good business in the coming years.

"Though the unexpected rain reduced our chance for clearing our entire stock, we were able to make some money. We are hopeful of getting better business in the coming years," said Tamilarasi, a senior citizen selling idols on Big Bazaar Street.

