Panel report on Jayalalithaa's death will be tabled in Assembly: Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the inquiry committee report on the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi will be tabled in the legislative Assembly soon. He said this while speaking at the marriage of former minister Pongalur N Palanisamy’s granddaughter with the son of Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan in Coimbatore.

“The AIADMK government led by Edappadi Palaniswami formed the committee headed by Justice Arumugasamy to probe into the death of former CM Jayalalithaa in order to quell O Panneerselvam’s rebellion. During the election campaign, we gave an assurance that the truth regarding Jayalalithaa’s death will be brought out and ensured a proper investigation.

After a detailed inquiry, the committee submitted its report recently and it was discussed in the Cabinet meeting. The report will be tabled in the next session of Assembly, along with the report on the police firing in Thoothukudi,” Stalin said, adding appropriate action on the report.

Further, the chief minister said the government would implement its poll promise of distributing Rs 1,000 to women family heads once the financial situation of the State improves. He added, “As assured during the election campaign, we have fulfilled 70% of our poll promises. The rest of the promises will be fulfilled soon. But Edappadi Palaniswami is falsely claiming that no assurance was fulfilled.”

