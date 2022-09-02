Home States Tamil Nadu

Presidency college seeks nod for 11 new courses

 Notably, the college received a whopping 95,136 applications for just 1,1,06 UG seats this year as compared to last year’s 53,668 applications. 

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The main building of the Presidency College on Kamarajar Salai | file photo

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to encash its rising popularity after emerging as the third best college in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Presidency College is planning to start at least 11 new undergraduate and postgraduate courses. 

The college has written a letter to the Directorate of Collegiate Education seeking permission to start undergraduate courses in journalism, criminology and police administration, BA in disaster management and human rights, BA in anthropology, second shift in BA political science, BBA, BSc (microbiology), BSc (computer science), MA in human resource management, MA in disaster management and human rights, and MCom for hearing impaired students.

College authorities are hopeful that by the end of this year they will get permission to start a few of the courses and from next academic year, they will be able to offer these courses to students.  Notably, the college received a whopping 95,136 applications for just 1,1,06 UG seats this year as compared to last year’s 53,668 applications. 

“This year students from West Bengal, Assam and even literate states like Kerala have taken admission in our college, and what makes it more special is that most of the other-state students are girls,” Principal R Raman said. Until a few years ago, the campus was infamous for violence and not many girls showed interest to study here. Figures reveal that only 800 were girls among the 3300 UG students of the college. The principal said they have the infrastructure to manage the additional courses.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Presidency College
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp