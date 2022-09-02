Six ‘tainted’ TN lawyers barred from practice
The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has prohibited six lawyers from practising for alleged misconduct and involvement in criminal activities.
P Rajendran of Arumani in Kanniyakumari faced the action for allegedly hiding his service as a government school teacher in Nagaland while enrolling in BCTNP.
Advocate M Dineshkumar of Kalambur had been booked by the Tiruvannamalai police on charges of kidnap, assault, and criminal intimidation. Advocate K Karthi from Kanniyakumari was suspended from practice after Arni Town police booked him on charges of assault and murder. S Senthilkumar of Kulithalai in Karur was barred from practice for having been booked under various sections of the IPC, the Pocso Act, and the SC/ST Act.
C Elangovan and A Pugalendy of Puducherry faced the action for allegedly threatening a team of lawyers who visited Puducherry Advocates Welfare Association.