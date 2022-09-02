Home States Tamil Nadu

Six ‘tainted’ TN lawyers barred from practice

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has prohibited six lawyers from practising for alleged misconduct and involvement in criminal activities.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has prohibited six lawyers from practising for alleged misconduct and involvement in criminal activities. P Rajendran of Arumani in Kanniyakumari faced the action for allegedly hiding his service as a government school teacher in Nagaland while enrolling in BCTNP.

Advocate M Dineshkumar of Kalambur had been booked by the Tiruvannamalai police on charges of kidnap, assault, and criminal intimidation. Advocate K Karthi from Kanniyakumari was suspended from practice after Arni Town police booked him on charges of assault and murder.  S Senthilkumar of Kulithalai in Karur was barred from practice for having been booked under various sections of the IPC, the Pocso Act, and the SC/ST Act.

C Elangovan and A Pugalendy of Puducherry faced the action for allegedly threatening a team of lawyers who visited Puducherry Advocates Welfare Association.

