TN August rain third highest in 122 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu had recorded its third highest rainfall for the month of August in 122 years last month, thanks to widespread showers during southwest monsoon this year in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The State had recorded 17cm rainfall last month, which is 93% above normal.

Average normal rainfall for the month is 9cm. Due to upper air circulation in areas near the northern part of the State, light to moderate rain is expected to continue in TN till September 5, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources said.

Speaking to reporters, director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) S Balachandran said 127% and 112% higher-than-normal rainfall was recorded in August in 1909 and 1906. During the southwest monsoon period from June 1 to August 31, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had received 40cm of rainfall. This is 88% higher than the usual 21cm of rainfall. More than 18 districts received more than 100% rainfall during the period, he said.

According to IMD data, Theni district recorded 292% higher rainfall, followed by Thoothukudi (188%), Tiruppur (177%), Nilgiris (155%) and Perambalur (155%). Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari and Karaikal have recorded lower-than-usual rainfall. While Chennai recorded 15% more rainfall than usual for the three-month period, it was 24% less for the month of August.

The higher rainfall could be the result of wind strength being higher in the region as States like Jharkhand received lesser rainfall this year, officials said. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said nine people have died in rain-related incidents so far and 31 relief camps are functioning in the districts of Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Namakkal and the Nilgiris. Mettur and Solaiyar dams have reached their full capacity, Ramachandran said.

While light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of the State on Friday and Saturday, areas along Western Ghats, delta region and northern districts like Kallakurichi and Krishnagiri may get heavy rainfall.

Most dams in TN almost 80% full

Bhavanisagar, Amaravathi, Vaigai, Pechiparai, Krishnagiri, Sathanur, Parambikulam and Azhiyar dams have reached more than 80% of their storage capacity, the minister said. On September 4 and 5, light to moderate rain is expected in most places.

While SW monsoon will last till the end of Sep, TN is expected to receive normal to 10% above average for the remaining period. The normal rainfall for Sep is 12 cm, RMC sources said.

Power demand drops to 12,380 MW in TN

Due to the heavy rainfall, TN’s average power demand has fallen to 12,380 megawatts (MW) from 14,000 MW. Power consumption in TN stood at 274.529 million units on Wednesday. It was 287MU on Monday and 299 million units on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu had recorded its third highest rainfall for the month of August in 122 years last month, thanks to widespread showers during southwest monsoon this year in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The State had recorded 17cm rainfall last month, which is 93% above normal. Average normal rainfall for the month is 9cm. Due to upper air circulation in areas near the northern part of the State, light to moderate rain is expected to continue in TN till September 5, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources said. Speaking to reporters, director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) S Balachandran said 127% and 112% higher-than-normal rainfall was recorded in August in 1909 and 1906. During the southwest monsoon period from June 1 to August 31, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had received 40cm of rainfall. This is 88% higher than the usual 21cm of rainfall. More than 18 districts received more than 100% rainfall during the period, he said. According to IMD data, Theni district recorded 292% higher rainfall, followed by Thoothukudi (188%), Tiruppur (177%), Nilgiris (155%) and Perambalur (155%). Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari and Karaikal have recorded lower-than-usual rainfall. While Chennai recorded 15% more rainfall than usual for the three-month period, it was 24% less for the month of August. The higher rainfall could be the result of wind strength being higher in the region as States like Jharkhand received lesser rainfall this year, officials said. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said nine people have died in rain-related incidents so far and 31 relief camps are functioning in the districts of Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Namakkal and the Nilgiris. Mettur and Solaiyar dams have reached their full capacity, Ramachandran said. While light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of the State on Friday and Saturday, areas along Western Ghats, delta region and northern districts like Kallakurichi and Krishnagiri may get heavy rainfall. Most dams in TN almost 80% full Bhavanisagar, Amaravathi, Vaigai, Pechiparai, Krishnagiri, Sathanur, Parambikulam and Azhiyar dams have reached more than 80% of their storage capacity, the minister said. On September 4 and 5, light to moderate rain is expected in most places. While SW monsoon will last till the end of Sep, TN is expected to receive normal to 10% above average for the remaining period. The normal rainfall for Sep is 12 cm, RMC sources said. Power demand drops to 12,380 MW in TN Due to the heavy rainfall, TN’s average power demand has fallen to 12,380 megawatts (MW) from 14,000 MW. Power consumption in TN stood at 274.529 million units on Wednesday. It was 287MU on Monday and 299 million units on Tuesday