Afcom Holdings to take three aircraft on lease to increase air cargo business capacity: Chairman

Deepak Parasuraman, chairman of Afcom Holdings Private Limited

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai-based Afcom Holdings Private Limited will take three aircraft on lease to increase its air cargo business capacity.

Deepak Parasuraman, chairman of Afcom Holdings Private Limited, told TNIE that Afcom has taken delivery of the first aircraft Boeing 737 Freighter and it will be put to use soon. Operational since September 2021 through its strategic alliance with its commercial carrier partners, Parasuraman is betting big on the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region by acquiring three aircraft on long-term dry lease by the end of the year or beginning of next year.

With the air freight charges stabilising to some extent after rising phenomenally during the Covid pandemic, Parasuraman hopes to garner nearly 15 to 16 per cent of the business in the southern region. 

Afcom presently serves India, Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei. In addition, it will commence services to Hanoi (Vietnam) and Bangkok (Thailand) sectors in its endeavour to service destinations across ASEAN countries.

