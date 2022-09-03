Daimler Partners, IIT Madras Incubation Cell ink pact to set up technology centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to set up a technology centre to identify, mentor and provide infrastructure, technology, ecosystem and opportunities for Indian startups. This will help the companies find futuristic solutions for Indian mobility. The partnership was inaugurated at IIT Madras Research Park.

The DICV- IITMIC Incubator will focus on de-carbonisation, like developing electric and Hydrogen-based solutions, road safety technologies, autonomous, connected vehicles, data analytics, Truck as a Service “TaaS”. It will also prepare the industry for shifts in supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, software-driven vehicle architectures and other areas.

Speaking at the event, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “We invested in India for the long term because we believe in its huge potential. DICV’s partnership with IITMIC is a watershed moment because this collaboration is based on a common belief that technology should be created and leveraged to transform the marketplace and not just product offerings.”

Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President of IIT Madras Research Park said that IITMIC is the leading deep-tech incubator in India with 82 per cent success rate of the startups incubated there, which is one of the highest in the industry standards.

