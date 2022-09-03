Home States Tamil Nadu

Daimler Partners, IIT Madras Incubation Cell ink pact to set up technology centre

This will help the companies find futuristic solutions for Indian mobility. The partnership was inaugurated at IIT Madras Research Park.

Published: 03rd September 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Top officials of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles at the launch of BharatBenz range of trucks in Hyderabad.

File Photo of Top officials of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles at the launch of BharatBenz range of trucks in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to set up a technology centre to identify, mentor and provide infrastructure, technology, ecosystem and opportunities for Indian startups. This will help the companies find futuristic solutions for Indian mobility. The partnership was inaugurated at IIT Madras Research Park.

The DICV- IITMIC Incubator will focus on de-carbonisation, like developing electric and Hydrogen-based solutions, road safety technologies, autonomous, connected vehicles, data analytics, Truck as a Service “TaaS”.  It will also prepare the industry for shifts in supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, software-driven vehicle architectures and other areas.

Speaking at the event, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “We invested in India for the long term because we believe in its huge potential. DICV’s partnership with IITMIC is a watershed moment because this collaboration is based on a common belief that technology should be created and leveraged to transform the marketplace and not just product offerings.”

Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President of IIT Madras Research Park said that IITMIC is the leading deep-tech incubator in India with 82 per cent success rate of the startups incubated there, which is one of the highest in the industry standards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras Incubation Cell Daimler India Commercial Vehicles
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp