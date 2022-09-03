Govt gets 12 weeks to notify rules on Transgender Persons Rules in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court, on Friday, ordered the Tamil Nadu government to notify the draft of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules within 12 weeks.

“... This Court is inclined to grant 12 weeks to enable the government to notify the rules after getting approval from all concerned,” he said.

Similarly, the judge also granted 12 weeks for notifying the Transgender Policy, which the government submitted is at the final stage and is committed to providing the best support for the transgender community.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) informed the court that a notification was issued to the effect that performing conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ community will constitute professional misconduct under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, and the same has been intimated to the State medical councils.

Subsequently, the judge ordered TN Medical Council to immediately implement the directions issued by the NMC and file a status report.

