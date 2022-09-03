Memo issued to court staff by Villupuram CJM for lost evidence

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Villupuram has ordered a memo to the court staff who lost evidence in the sexual harassment case against a former special DGP, here on Thursday.

On August 19, about four important documents included by the CB-CID police in the harassment case, including the records of conversations between the former special DGP and the female SP, records of the conversation on the cell phone and WhatsApp message records, went missing from the court.

However, four documents were found, while three were still missing, sources said.

