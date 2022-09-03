SC youth stabbed by father over ‘love affair’ with minor daughter in Coimbatore, held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three persons were booked and two of them were arrested in Coimbatore city for attempting to murder a 24-year-old Scheduled Caste youth on Thursday, allegedly because he was in love with the daughter of one of the suspects.

According to police, the victim P Premkumar of Kavundampalayam was in love with a minor girl (aged around 17) from RS Puram. She took a leave on July 15 and went to a private yoga centre in Coimbatore with Premkumar and her friends. Her parents warned her after learning about it from the school administration. Her parents then complained about Premkumar to the All Women Police station (West).

After investigation, the girl’s father withdrew the complaint and agreed to settle the issue amicably. According to police, the girl’s parents have since stopped her from attending school.

On Thursday Premkumar was called by a man who introduced himself as Mani, a friend of the girl’s father and promised to help him with their marriage. The person invited Premkumar to a teashop near RS Puram to talk about the issue. Premkumar met him around 11 am and was talking to him when another man Saravanan, another friend of the girl’s father, informed them that the girl’s father was waiting at the VCV road junction and wished to meet them. Mani and Saravanan took Premkumar there by saying that they will convince the girl’s father to accept their love.

But the three started physically abusing Premkumar and forcefully removed his t-shirt and tied his hands with it. The girl’s father then stabbed him. The trio escaped when some passerby who witnessed the assault raised an alarm. Premkumar was admitted in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Based on his complaint RS Puram police booked a case against the three persons under sections 294 (b), 342, 307 IPC and sections 3 (1)(s), 3 (2)(v) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday evening. Simultaneously they arrested the girl’s father (aged 44) an auto-rickshaw driver and his friend R Saravanan (34). Another suspect Mani went absconding, said police.

